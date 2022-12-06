UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Delivers New Mid-Range Typhon Artillery System To US Army - Statement

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:35 AM

Lockheed Martin Delivers New Mid-Range Typhon Artillery System to US Army - Statement

Lockheed Martin has handed over the first mid-range capability (MRC) battery or Typhon Weapon System to the US Army, the company announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Lockheed Martin has handed over the first mid-range capability (MRC) battery or Typhon Weapon System to the US Army, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Lockheed Martin delivered the first MRC battery, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, to the United States Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office," the release said.

The MRC contains launchers, missiles and a battery-operations center to deal with surface threats and is part of the US Army's top priority goal of developing and fielding new long-range precision fire capabilities, the release said.

"The MRC rapidly progressed from a blank piece of paper in July 2020, to the soldiers' hands in just over two years," the release said.

The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office team as well as the joint service and industry partners, delivered the hardware so soldiers can begin training as quickly as possible, the release added.

Lockheed Martin and the US Army worked to leverage technologies across ships, launchers and combat systems programs to design, develop, integrate and quickly deliver a solution to meet the Army's mission requirements, according to the release.

Related Topics

Fire Army Technology Company United States July 2020 From Industry Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Biden, Austin Oppose Repeal of US Military COVID-1 ..

Biden, Austin Oppose Repeal of US Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in NDAA - Ki ..

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa's ruling ANC rallies around troubled Rama ..

S.Africa's ruling ANC rallies around troubled Ramaphosa

2 minutes ago
 US Factory Orders Increase in October, Boosts Hope ..

US Factory Orders Increase in October, Boosts Hopes for Economy - Commerce Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Khan's contradictory statements irritating public: ..

Khan's contradictory statements irritating public: Khurram Dastagir

2 minutes ago
 Putin visits Crimea bridge after October blast

Putin visits Crimea bridge after October blast

5 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB inspects sanitation situation

MD SSWMB inspects sanitation situation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.