Lockheed Martin Delivers New Mid-Range Typhon Artillery System to US Army - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Lockheed Martin has handed over the first mid-range capability (MRC) battery or Typhon Weapon System to the US Army, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Lockheed Martin delivered the first MRC battery, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, to the United States Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office," the release said.

The MRC contains launchers, missiles and a battery-operations center to deal with surface threats and is part of the US Army's top priority goal of developing and fielding new long-range precision fire capabilities, the release said.

"The MRC rapidly progressed from a blank piece of paper in July 2020, to the soldiers' hands in just over two years," the release said.

The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office team as well as the joint service and industry partners, delivered the hardware so soldiers can begin training as quickly as possible, the release added.

Lockheed Martin and the US Army worked to leverage technologies across ships, launchers and combat systems programs to design, develop, integrate and quickly deliver a solution to meet the Army's mission requirements, according to the release.