Lockheed Martin Excludes Turkey From Official F-35 Jet Program Materials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin has excluded Turkey from the official presentation materials of the F-35 Lighting II multi-role fighter jet program.

In its "Program Status and Fast Facts" published on March 3, Lockheed Martin did not include Turkey among the countries participating in the F-35 program.

Turkey was listed a month earlier in the February 3 version of the document together with the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Canada and the Netherlands as participant in the F-35 program.

In the earlier document, Lockheed Martin noted that the US Defense Department had announced plans on July 17, 2019 to discontinue Turkey's participation in the F-35 program. The company emphasized that it is following US government guidance as it relates to delivery of F-35 aircraft to Turkey and the export of goods from the Turkish supply chain.

In July 2019, Turkey began receiving deliveries of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said then that Turkey's S-400 systems will become fully operational in April 2020.

The US government had repeatedly warned Turkey to cancel all purchases and deliveries of the S-400 and instead purchase US-made Patriot missile defense systems. Washington argued the Russian weapon is not interoperable with NATO allies and presents a threat to the F-35 jet.

However, neither the Defense Department nor Lockheed Martin have published an official document about Turkey's full exclusion from the F-35 project.