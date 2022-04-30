UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Expanding Production Of Counterbattery Rockets, Radars - CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Lockheed Martin Expanding Production of Counterbattery Rockets, Radars - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Lockheed Martin, the largest single US defense contractor, is expanding its production capacity to make counterbattery rockets and the radars needed to track incoming bombardments and locate their firing sites, company President, Chairman and CEO James Taiclet said on Friday.

"We are going to need to expand production capacity," Taiclet told a meeting at the Atlantic Council. "We are investing in expanding production capacity also (of) counter battery radar. We expect to increase the production rates of rockets with counter battery fire."

The United States continues to equip Ukraine with both heavy artillery and the radars to direct them, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"In the next 24 hours, more than a dozen flights are expected from the continental United States and that will include howitzers, more 155 (mm artillery) rounds, some of those Phoenix ghost UAVs and even some of the radars that we talked about," the official told a press briefing.

Over the past six months, the value of Lockheed Martin's shares have grown by about 35%. Taiclet has said that the competition between major powers would bring more business to the company.

