Lockheed Martin, F-35 Program Office Sign Maintenance Deal To Support UK's Fleet - BAE

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and the F-35 Joint Program Office have signed a contract with BAE Systems for the company to handle all maintenance and engineering support for the United Kingdom's entire F-35 fleet, BAE said on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office have signed the Lightning Air System National Capability Enterprise (LANCE) 23-27 contract to support the United Kingdom's F-35 fleet," BAE said in a press release.

The aircraft support contract is valued at $183.68 million and will guarantee and boost the United Kingdom's F-35 force availability and capability to conduct combat missions worldwide, the release said.

"Under the LANCE 23-27 contract, BAE Systems will serve as the Primary subcontractor to Lockheed Martin, providing the majority of personnel at Royal Air Force (RAF) Marham and in deployed locations as required," the release added.

The joint industry team will deliver air crew, ground crew and mission planning training, technical and operational support, IT support, supply chain management and expertise as well as maintenance capabilities, according to the release.

