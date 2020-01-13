Lockheed Martin Gears Up Production For Delivery of 50 C-130J Transport Aircraft to US

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) An assembly line for C-130J tanker and troop transport aircraft is being readied to make and deliver 50 of the aircraft to the US government over the next five years in a deal ultimately valued at more than $3 billion, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Department of Defense awarded more than $1.5 billion in funding for the first 21 C-130J aircraft on the multiyear award. The overall award, worth more than $3 billion, provides Super Hercules aircraft to the US Air Force (24 HC/MC-130Js), Marine Corps (20 KC-130Js) and Coast Guard (options for six HC-130Js)," the release said.

Aircraft purchased through the C-130J Multiyear III award will deliver between 2021-2025, and will be built at Lockheed Martin's facility in the state of Georgia, the release said.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the latest version of the C-130. It is designed to take off and land on dirt airstrips in remote locations such as high mountain ranges, perform in-flight refueling, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, paradrop, special operations and other missions, according to a Lockheed Martin website.

