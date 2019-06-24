UrduPoint.com
Lockheed Martin Joint Venture Submits Plan To Modernize German Missile Defenses

A proposal to modernize Germany's aging missile defense based on 1960s technology has been submitted to the German government by a joint venture between MDBA Deutschland and Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor announced in a press release on Monday

"The tender proposes an efficient four-phased approach that includes development, integration, testing and delivery of a fielded multi-mission system," the release stated. "The fielded unit will deliver new capabilities and significant performance enhancements well beyond the MEADS [Medium Extended Air Defense System] program and all known systems.

"

Lockheed Martin explained the proposal provides protection from a broader threat spectrum with two mission-specific effectors, significantly enhanced radar capabilities for long range engagements and a new communications system to support enhanced interoperability, data fusion and cyber resilience.

TVLS - the German acronym for the proposed upgrade - will be the first-ever integrated air and missile defense system able to simultaneously detect, track and intercept multiple threat sets, including medium and short range threats, with full 360-degree coverage, the release said.

