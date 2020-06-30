UrduPoint.com
Lockheed Martin Lands $360Mln Contract To Build More F-35 Jets For US Navy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a $360.8 million US Navy modification contract to build four more F-35C carrier aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $360,800,000... contract modification...

for the procurement of four F-35C Carrier Variant Lot 14 aircraft for the Navy," the release stated on Monday.

The Defense Department explained that work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; El Segundo, California; Warton, United Kingdom and various other locations.

Work on the contract is expected to take three years and to be completed by May 2023, the release said.

