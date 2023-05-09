UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Making Next Generation Missile Defense Command, Control System - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Lockheed Martin is creating a next generation upgrade for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) integrated command, control and battle management systems, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin, the lead contractor for the MDA Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC), is developing next generation technology that aims to further upgrade the system," the release said.

Lockheed Martin plans to enhance C2BMC networking, data analysis and recommended actions through the integration of hypersonic defense, ballistic missile defense and cruise missile indication and warning, the release said.

"As part of Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security vision, C2BMC delivers unparalleled speed, accuracy and coordination among partner and ally systems," the release added.

C2BMC is currently operationally-fielded across 17 time zones in 33 locations with more than 48,000 miles of communication lines that combine all sensors and threat data into a single missile defense architecture, according to the release.

