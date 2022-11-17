Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Announce New Team-Up to Develop AI for Pentagon - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Lockheed Martin and microsoft have announced that they are launching a series of new advanced technology development partnerships on military projects for the Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin and Microsoft today announced a landmark expansion of their strategic relationship to help power the next generation of technology for the Department of Defense," the release said on Wednesday. "The game-changing agreement will span four critical areas for the Department of Defense."

Microsoft will supply its most advanced secure framework to make Lockheed Martin the first non-government entity to independently operate inside the Microsoft Azure Government Secret cloud, the release said.

Also, Lockheed Martin and Microsoft have entered a two-year collaborative research and development program that will advance artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling and simulation capabilities for the Defense Department, the release also said.

The agreement also expands the advanced 5G capabilities for tactical applications, the release added.

Microsoft Azure will power Lockheed Martin's digital transformation journey, accelerating enterprise-wide productivity gains to deliver innovation at scale, according to the release.