Lockheed Martin Orders $491Mln Electronic Warfare Systems for Future F-35 Jets - BAE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Lockheed Martin has ordered a new electronic warfare system costing more than $490 million for future marks of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the most expensive military program in history, BAE announced in a press release on Monday.

"BAE Systems has received $491 million in contracts from Lockheed Martin to produce state-of-the-art Block 4 electronic warfare (EW) systems for future Lot 17 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, adding to the 1,200 F-35 EW systems it has delivered to date," the release said.

The more advanced Block 4 systems will accelerate the delivery of advanced electronic warfare capabilities to warfighters by combining adaptable hardware and incremental software updates, the release said.

"The Block 4 EW system will offer greater situational awareness, enhanced survivability and increased capabilities to counter modern threats, and is upgradable to address evolving threats," the release said.

The system will provide F-35 jets with fully integrated offensive and defense electronic warfare capabilities, including long-range threat warning, self-protection and targeting support, the release added.

The system will also provide a 360-degree, full-spectrum situational awareness and rapid-response capabilities allowing the F-35 to evade, engage, counter, and jam threats, and reach well-defended targets, according to the release.