Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Lockheed Martin reported total sales of $66 billion in 2022, slightly down on its figures for the previous year, with net earnings reaching $5.7 billion, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Net sales in 2022 were $66 billion, compared to $67 billion in 2021," Lockheed Martin said in a press release. "Net earnings in 2022 were $5.7 billion, or $21.66 per share, compared to $6.3 billion, or $22.76 per share, in 2021.

"

Cash from operations in 2022 was $7.8 billion compared to $9.2 billion in 2021 and the company's free cash flow in 2022 was $6.1 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in 2021, the release said.

The company returned $5 billion of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter and $10.9 billion in 2022, the release added.

Lockheed Martin also reported an increased backlog by 11% to $150 billion compared to fourth quarter 2021, according to the statement.

