Lockheed Martin Resumes New F-35 Jet Flight Testing After December Crash - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Lockheed Martin has resumed flight acceptance testing of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in Fort Worth, Texas after solving an engine problem that caused one of the aircraft to crash in December, the company announced.

"We resumed F-35 production flight operations today following an (Pratt & Whitney) F135 engine mitigation action," Lockheed Martin said in a statement reported by Defense Daily on Monday.

The announcement meant the company had resumed its flight acceptance testing program for the US armed forces.

There were no fatalities in the December crash in which the pilot safely ejected. The crash was determined to have been caused by a problem with the high pressure fuel delivery system for the engine that was detected following what experts described as a very alarming F-35 engine vibration mishap, according to published reports.

Deliveries of F-35 jets were put on hold at the end of December as a result of the incident. However, last month, US Air Force and Lockheed Martin engineers found a solution to the problem, according to reports.