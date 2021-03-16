UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Says On Schedule To Deliver New Hypersonic Missile To US Air Force By 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Says on Schedule to Deliver New Hypersonic Missile to US Air Force by 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Lockheed Martin is on schedule to deliver the hypersonic AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) missile by fiscal year 2022, the company said in a statement.

"The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon is a critical element of the [Department of Defense's] hypersonics strategy, and we're on schedule to deliver this deterrent capability to the [US Air Force]," the company said on Monday.

The Air Force and Lockheed Martin conducted a successful flight test of the ARRW prototype missile on a B-52 Stratofortress bomber last August.

A test of the missile's rocket booster is scheduled to take place sometime this month, a date has not been disclosed.

The ARRW missile is expected to reach early operational capability by fiscal year 2022.

Related Topics

Company August Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

2 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

2 hours ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

2 hours ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.