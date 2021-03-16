Lockheed Martin Says On Schedule To Deliver New Hypersonic Missile To US Air Force By 2022
Tue 16th March 2021
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Lockheed Martin is on schedule to deliver the hypersonic AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) missile by fiscal year 2022, the company said in a statement.
"The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon is a critical element of the [Department of Defense's] hypersonics strategy, and we're on schedule to deliver this deterrent capability to the [US Air Force]," the company said on Monday.
The Air Force and Lockheed Martin conducted a successful flight test of the ARRW prototype missile on a B-52 Stratofortress bomber last August.
A test of the missile's rocket booster is scheduled to take place sometime this month, a date has not been disclosed.
The ARRW missile is expected to reach early operational capability by fiscal year 2022.