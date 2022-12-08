UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Says Working With US Defense Department on Multi-Year Munitions Contract

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is working with the US Defense Department on a multi-year procurement contract for munitions critical to plans for the Indo-Pacific region, Lockheed Martin Vice President for Global Program Support Katie Wheelbarger said on Wednesday.

"We're working with the Department to really potentially implement a multi-year procurement contract for multiple key munitions that are vital for the Indo-Pacific," Wheelbarger said during a panel.

The contracts are needed urgently to bolster the US defense industrial base, Wheelbarger said.

The US Congress is currently attempting to pass a government spending bill and the National Defense Authorization Act to fund military projects and programs. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged the passage of an omnibus bill to allow the Pentagon to launch new initiatives and compete with China.

