Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, BAE Systems Test 2 New UAS for US Marine Corps - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and BAE Systems have successfully tested two new unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the US Marine Corps, the companies announced in a press release on Thursday.

"BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works conducted a successful test of the Stalker and Indago small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) on an Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Uncrewed Aerial Systems (ACV C4/UAS) variant," the release said.

Both UAS vehicles will provide previously unprecedented, long-endurance reconnaissance capabilities to support the Marine Corps' expeditionary warfare and battle management capabilities when deployed on the ACV C4/UAS, the release said.

"BAE Systems tested Skunk Works' Stalker and Indago UAS along with a number of other technology suppliers as part of contractor verification testing, a key event in the ACV C4/UAS program's lifecycle," the release added.

Now that contractor verification testing is complete, the Marine Corps will conduct its own series of tests to evaluate if the ACV C4/UAS is a capable and cost-effective Government Off The Shelf (GOTS) solution for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program, according to the release.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com