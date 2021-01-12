UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed-Martin Subcontract To Arm F-35s With Electronic Warfare Weapon - Northrop Grumman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Lockheed-Martin Subcontract to Arm F-35s With Electronic Warfare Weapon - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Lockheed-Martin, the Primary contractor for the F-35 aircraft, issued a subcontract to equip the fifth generation jet with a suite of electronic warfare countermeasures, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Northrop Grumman's design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to points, and various voice and data communications such as the Multifunction Advanced Data Link," the release said.

Northrop Grumman's AN/ASQ-242 Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) will be integrated with the AN/ASQ-239 Electronic Warfare/Countermeasures by defense contractor BAE Systems in a collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the release added.

Plans call for installation of an upgraded version of the ICNI beginning in 2025, according to the release.

Related Topics

Weight

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

11 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

11 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

11 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

11 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

16 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.