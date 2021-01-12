Lockheed-Martin Subcontract to Arm F-35s With Electronic Warfare Weapon - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Lockheed-Martin, the Primary contractor for the F-35 aircraft, issued a subcontract to equip the fifth generation jet with a suite of electronic warfare countermeasures, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Northrop Grumman's design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to points, and various voice and data communications such as the Multifunction Advanced Data Link," the release said.

Northrop Grumman's AN/ASQ-242 Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) will be integrated with the AN/ASQ-239 Electronic Warfare/Countermeasures by defense contractor BAE Systems in a collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the release added.

Plans call for installation of an upgraded version of the ICNI beginning in 2025, according to the release.