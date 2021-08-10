Lockheed Martin Successfully Intercepts Ballistic Missiles in Flight Test - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Lockheed Martin said in a press release that it has demonstrated upgrades to its Patriot PAC-3 air defense system after successfully intercepting tactical ballistic missiles during a flight test.

"In flight tests at White Sands Missile Range on August 9, Lockheed Martin demonstrated new upgrades to its PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor and continued reliability of its PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative interceptor," the company said on Monday.

The PAC-3 air defense system received missile and launcher software and hardware component upgrades, the release said.

More tests are expected later this year, the release said.