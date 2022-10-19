UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin To Boost HIMARS Production To 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

Lockheed Martin, a major military contractor in the United States, has made the necessary arrangements to ramp up the production capacity of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to 96 units per year due to the high demand for the systems being used by Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, CEO Jim Taiclet said on Tuesday

"On HIMARS specifically, we've already met with our long-lead supply chain to plan for increasing production to 96 units per year," Taiclet said during a third-quarter earnings call.

At present, Lockheed Martin produces some 60 HIMARS systems per year.

Lockheed Martin began communicating with the US Department of Defense 6-7 months ago following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine concerning possible ways to increase production capacity for HIMARS, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), and Javelins, Taiclet stated.

Lockheed Martin has invested $65 million in shortening the systems' manufacturing time and is currently able to produce them even though the company did not have any sort of contract for them at the time, Taiclet added.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin opened a new modern manufacturing facility and got it up and running early to meet the growing demand for the products, Taiclet said.

To date, the United States has committed to Ukraine 20 HIMARS with the relevant munitions. In September, the Biden administration announced that it plans to supply Ukraine with 18 additional HIMARS over the next few years as part of its strategy to meet the country's long-term defense needs.

The year 2022 has seen a surge in demand for HIMARS after the systems received publicity during their combat deployment in Ukraine. Several countries at once announced their intention to purchase this type of weaponry from the United States, including Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Australia.

