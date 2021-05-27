UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin To Equip Kuwaiti F-18 Super Hornets With Sniper ATP Targeting Pods

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Lockheed Martin to Equip Kuwaiti F-18 Super Hornets With Sniper ATP Targeting Pods

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A successful test integrating the Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP) on a Kuwait Air Force F-18 Super Hornets advances plans to deploy the system by late 2023, Lockheed Martin said on Thursday.

"This integration gives existing and future Super Hornet fleets the ability to add Sniper ATP's precision targeting and surveillance capabilities, which are critical to pilot survivability," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

To verify the mechanics of the system, flight-testing with an operational sniper ATP was conducted at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in the state of California, the release said.

The Sniper ATP is currently deployed on 15 different types of aircraft in 27 nations, including older versions of the F-18 in Kuwait, the release noted.

The system features an electro-optical targeting system housed in a pod that attaches to the aircraft fuselage. It provides precision targeting for both air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to Lockheed Martin.

Related Topics

China Kuwait

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

46 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

1 hour ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

1 hour ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.