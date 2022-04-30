UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin To Expand Javelin Production Due To Urgency Of Situation In Ukraine - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Lockheed Martin is going to expand its production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems even before the Pentagon orders more given the urgency of the situation in Ukraine, Chairman and CEO James Taiclet said on Friday.

President Joe Biden will be visiting a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility next week in the US state of Alabama where they make Javelins. The Biden administration has championed the weapon as a symbol of US efforts to help counter Russia in Ukraine.

"Something this urgent, we are going to move forward ahead of need," Taiclet told an audience at the Atlantic Council.

"We are going to invest in that... Javelins are saving lives. It is a game changing capacity for the Ukrainians."

Lockheed Martin was also considering funneling financial support to many of its suppliers of components for the Javelins to ensure they could all expand their production rapidly as well and avoid bottlenecks in the supply chain, Taiclet continued.

The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $3.4 billion in security assistance - including more than 5,500 Javelins - since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Pentagon said in a release on April 22.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon February April All Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Man injures in cylinder blast

Man injures in cylinder blast

5 minutes ago
 Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, ..

Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to R ..

Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to Refrain From Trips to Transnist ..

5 minutes ago
 Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship ..

Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship Together

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukr ..

Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukraine After American Reportedly ..

6 minutes ago
 Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.