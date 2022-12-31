UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin To Extend Engineering Support For Navy Ship Defense System - Pentagon

Published December 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won a more than $64 million contract expansion to provide engineering support for the US Navy's Ship Self-Defense System, the US Department of Defense has announced.

"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems (of) Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $64,089,885 ...modification ...

contract to exercise options for Ship Self-Defense System combat system engineering support," the defense department said in a Friday release.

Work on the contract will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (85%); and San Diego, California (15%) over the coming year and is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Defense Department said.

According to the department's Friday statement, work on the project will be supervised by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC.

