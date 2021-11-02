UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin To Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons To US, Poland

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:44 PM

The Israeli defense contractor Rafael will market its SPICE system, which converts unguided bombs to precision munitions, to the United States and Poland in a joint venture announced by Lockheed Martin on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Israeli defense contractor Rafael will market its SPICE system, which converts unguided bombs to precision munitions, to the United States and Poland in a joint venture announced by Lockheed Martin on Tuesday.

"This agreement marks the first time SPICE 250 is available for sale to the US military," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The release also mentioned Poland as a potential customer.

SPICE products include two guidance kits, SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000, as well as an all-around system, known as SPICE 250, the release said.

The systems are designed to operate when GPS signals are not available, the release added.

