Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Israeli defense contractor Rafael will market its SPICE system, which converts unguided bombs to precision munitions, to the United States and Poland in a joint venture announced by Lockheed Martin on Tuesday.

"This agreement marks the first time SPICE 250 is available for sale to the US military," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The release also mentioned Poland as a potential customer.

SPICE products include two guidance kits, SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000, as well as an all-around system, known as SPICE 250, the release said.

The systems are designed to operate when GPS signals are not available, the release added.