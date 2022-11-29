Lockheed Martin to Train 17,000 US Army Civilian Personnel on Cyber Threats - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Lockheed Martin is going to train up to 17,000 US Army civilian personnel to deal with cyber threats, the Department of Defense announced in a news release.

"Lockheed Martin will support cyber readiness and training for up to 17,000 US Army civilian cyber personnel under an Other Transaction Agreement awarded by the Army," the release said on Monday.

Lockheed Martin's latest cyber program, Mission Readiness & Reporting (MR2), will help the US military to identify, cultivate, and train Army civilian employees, the release added.

The US defense contractor will lead a team consisting of Ultimate Knowledge Institute (UKI), Aries Security, and Amazon Web Services govCloud, the release added.

UKI and Aries will provide training options for the civilian cyber workforce and Lockheed Martin MR2 will perform the analysis and analytics to address workforce skills development, according to the release.