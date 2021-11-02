Lockheed Martin, Verizon Partner on Secure 5G Communications for Pentagon - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Lockheed Martin and Verizon have joined forces to develop a new ultra-secure 5G integrated set of air, land, sea, space and cyber domain networks for the US Department of Defense (DOD), Verizon said on Tuesday.

"Verizon and Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL technologies that will provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for US Department of Defense systems, bringing together high-tech platforms into a cohesive network spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains," Verizon said in a press release.

The strategic relationship agreement also establishes a joint research and development lab framework to prototype, demonstrate and test 5G.

MIL technologies, the release said.

"Lockheed Martin's deep understanding of DOD mission requirements coupled with Verizon's wireless expertise will truly enable the Joint All-Domain Operations battlespace our customers envision," Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology Rod Makoske said.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin and Verizon conducted a joint demonstration using a Verizon private 5G network installed at Lockheed Martin Space's 5G Test Range in Colorado, connected to a Lockheed Martin open mission system processor running mission applications at the Skunk Works Integration Facility and Test Center in Texas, the release noted.