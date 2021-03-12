Lockheed Martin Winds $1.5Bln Missile Testing Contract Boost - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Lockheed Martin Space has won a US Navy $1.53 billion modification contract to design, develop, build and integrate equipment for missile flight test demonstrations and fielding, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, is being awarded a ...

$1,537,874,213 modification to previously awarded and announced un-priced letter contract modifications to contract for the design, development, build and integration of equipment for missile flight test demonstrations and fielding," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department noted that total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,826,155,717.

Work on the contract will be performed in Denver, Colorado; Sunnyvale, California; Magna, Utah and in other locations and is expected to be completed by February 25, 2024, the release said.