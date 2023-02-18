Lockheed Martin Wins $1.1Bln Deal to Manage, Engineer Navy Missile Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1.1 billion US Navy modification contract for missile engineering development and systems integration, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado was awarded a $1,178,513,393 ...contract modification ...to provide program management, engineering development (and) systems integration ...

in support of missile production," the release said on Friday.

The contract has options, which if exercised, would increase the value of the contract to $2,222,102,186, the Defense Department noted.

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Denver, Colorado (46.0%), Sunnyvale, California (22.8%) and Magna, Utah (12.5%) over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed on September 30, 2027, the Defense Department said.