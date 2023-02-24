Lockheed Martin Wins $170Mln Deal to Upgrade Instruments on Four F-35 Jets - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a $170 million US Navy order to upgrade the instrumentation on four F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (of) Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a ...$170 million ...order (that) provides non-recurring engineering for flight test instrumentation modifications to four production aircraft (BF-139, AF-413, CF-95, and CF-110)," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The work will be carried out in support of the Joint Strike Fighter program's Tech Refresh 3 and Block 4 weapons testing objectives and ship suitability testing for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and other F-35 program participants, the release said.

"Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%)" and other locations, the release added.

The F-35 is the most expensive military procurement program in history with an estimated overall cost of $1.7 trillion over 30 years.