UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Wins $443M Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile Contract - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins $443M Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US awarded Lockheed Martin more than $440 million for additional air-to-sea long-range anti-ship missiles and associated parts and equipment, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.

, Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $443,760,469 firm-fixed-price contract for Lot 7 of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, spares, Dummy Air Training Missiles and tooling and test equipment," the release stated on Thursday..

Work on the contract will be performed over the next three and a half years in Orlando, Florida; and Troy, Alabama and is expected to be completed by January 18, 2027, the release added.

Related Topics

Fire Orlando Florida January Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

4 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

6 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

7 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.