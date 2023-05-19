Lockheed Martin Wins $443M Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile Contract - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US awarded Lockheed Martin more than $440 million for additional air-to-sea long-range anti-ship missiles and associated parts and equipment, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.

, Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $443,760,469 firm-fixed-price contract for Lot 7 of Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, spares, Dummy Air Training Missiles and tooling and test equipment," the release stated on Thursday..

Work on the contract will be performed over the next three and a half years in Orlando, Florida; and Troy, Alabama and is expected to be completed by January 18, 2027, the release added.