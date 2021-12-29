UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Wins $492Mln Deal To Provide More F-35 Jet Support Services - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins $492Mln Deal to Provide More F-35 Jet Support Services - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a more than $492 million US Navy modification contract to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 jets for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy, the US Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (of) Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 ...modification to a previously awarded contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, the release said.

It will also include supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems, the release added.

Related Topics

Company Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

3 hours ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

3 hours ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

3 hours ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.