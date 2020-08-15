Lockheed Martin Wins $62Bln F-16 Production Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Lockheed Martin Corporation has been awarded a $62 billion US Air Force contract for new production of F-16 combat aircraft for foreign military sales, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $62 billion ten-year... contract for new production of F-16 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) aircraft," the release said on Friday. "The initial delivery order is for 90 aircraft."