UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins $62Bln F-16 Production Contract - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins $62Bln F-16 Production Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Lockheed Martin Corporation has been awarded a $62 billion US Air Force contract for new production of F-16 combat aircraft for foreign military sales, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $62 billion ten-year... contract for new production of F-16 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) aircraft," the release said on Friday. "The initial delivery order is for 90 aircraft."

Related Topics

Sale Billion

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

3 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

2 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

4 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

2 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.