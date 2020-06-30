Lockheed Martin Wins $68Mln Contract to Keep F-35 Jets for Allies on Schedule - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won an almost $68 million US Navy modification contract to maintain on-time production and delivery of nine F-35A aircraft for the Netherlands and two F-35Bs for Italy, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $67,690,000... modification contract... [for] long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of nine lot 16 F-35A Lightning II aircraft" for the Netherlands, the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department explained in the release that the contract also covers the manufacture of seven F-35A semiconductors and two F-35B Lightning II aircraft for the government of Italy.

Work on the contract will be performed in Cameri, Italy; Fort Worth, Texas; El Segundo, California; Warton, United Kingdom and various other locations within the continental United States and is expected to be completed by May 2025, the release said.