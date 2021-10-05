Lockheed Martin Wins $80Mln Contract Boost For Littoral Combat Ship Design - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Lockheed Martin has won an almost $80 million contract increase for design services on the US Navy's littoral combat ship class of vessels, the US Defense Department announced.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (in) Baltimore, Maryland is awarded a $79,971,127 ...

modification to (a) previously awarded contract to exercise options for littoral combat ship class design services and integrated data and product model environment support," the Defense Department said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Moorestown, New Jersey (27%); Washington, DC (22%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2022, the Defense Department added.

The US Navy plans to build a fleet of 33 literal combat ocean going warships that are also capable of operating in shallow coastal waters, according to the Defense Department.