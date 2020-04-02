UrduPoint.com
Lockheed Martin Wins $820Mln Deal To Make 790 Air-to Surface Missiles - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $818 million US Air Force contract to produce 790 more Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Orlando, Florida has been awarded an $818,210,722 ...

contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Lot 17 and 18 production," the release stated on Wednesday.

The contract provides for 360 Lot 17 JASSM-Extended Range (ER) missiles; 40 Lot 17 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) JASSM-ER missiles; and 390 Lot 18 JASSM-ER missiles, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024, the release said.

