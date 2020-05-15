Lockheed Martin Wins $904Mln Contract to Build Combat Helicopters for India, US - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States awarded aerospace giant Lockheed Martin more than $900Mln to build 21 maritime combat helicopters for India and three for the US Navy, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Owego, New York is awarded a $904,800,000....

[contract] for the production and delivery of three MH-60R Seahawk maritime aircraft for the [US] Navy and 21 MH-60Rs for the government of India," the release said on Thursday.

The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the US Army's Black Hawk helicopters.

The helicopters are part of a $3 billion security pact US President Donald Trump finalized with New Delhi during his visit to India in February.