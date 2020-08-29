Lockheed Martin Wins $911Mln THAAD Missile Defense Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $910 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) modification contract to further develop the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and its support services, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Sunnyvale, California is being awarded a $911,765,000 modification... contract for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense element development and support services," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department explained the new modification brings the total maximum ceiling value of the contract from $2,335,000,000 to $3,246,765,000.

"The new modification provides for the extension of the period of performance for additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs and responsive support to warfighter requirements to sustain the Ballistic Missile Defense System throughout the acquisition life cycle," the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed at Sunnyvale, California and Huntsville, Alabama, the release added.