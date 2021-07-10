Lockheed Martin Wins Contract to Sustain C-130J Transport Weapons Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Lockheed Martin has won an almost $58 million US Air Force contract to sustain the weapons systems on the fleet of C-130J military airlift planes, the Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Marietta, Georgia has been awarded a $57,843,433 ...modification ...contract for C-130J long-term sustainment," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

Sustainment services include program support, inventory control point management, consumable spares replenishment, repairs, sustaining engineering support, technical data, and depot activation, the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2022, the release added.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft and is a comprehensive update of the C-130 Hercules with new engines, flight deck, and other systems. At least 400 C-130J aircraft have been delivered to 17 other nations, according to the Defense Department.