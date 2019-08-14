UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins Deal To Upkeep Standoff Missiles In Poland, Finland - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins Deal to Upkeep Standoff Missiles in Poland, Finland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Lockheed Martin won almost $100 million to provide maintenance and other support for air-to-surface missiles operated by Poland, Finland and Australia, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.

, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) foreign military sales production support... [for] Finland, Poland and Australia," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract will provide for lifecycle support for JASSM in system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed at Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next five years and is expected to be completed by August 2024, the release added.

Related Topics

Australia Orlando Florida Poland Finland August Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

10 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

11 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

17 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

18 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.