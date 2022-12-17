UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Wins More Than $300Mln New Heavyweight Torpedo Contract - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won a more than $300 million US Navy contract for the Mark 48 heavyweight torpedo, the US Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rotary and Mission Systems (of) Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $302,243,035 ...

contract action for the proof of manufacture, production, spares, production support material, and engineering support for components related to the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

This contract combines purchases for the US Navy (61%) and the Royal Australian Navy (39%), the release added.

Work on the contract will be carried out in Liverpool, New York (72%); Clearwater, Florida (22%); and Braintree, Massachusetts (6%) over the next four years and is expected to be completed by October 2026, according to the release.

