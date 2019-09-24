UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins NASA Contract For Orion Spacecraft Crucial For Moon Mission - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:50 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins NASA Contract For Orion Spacecraft Crucial For Moon Mission - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of the Orion crew capsule, which is expected to carry the first woman to the Moon as part of the Artemis program, NASA announced.

"The agency has awarded the Orion Production and Operations Contract (OPOC) to Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado. Spacecraft production for the Orion program, managed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, will focus on reusability and building a sustainable presence on the lunar surface," NASA said in a Monday statement.

According to the release, Orion spacecraft are planned to be used in as many as 12 Artemis missions, "including one that will bring the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024.

"

Lockheed Martin has committed to produce a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 Orion spacecraft, with an ordering period lasting through September 2030, according to NASA.

"With this award, NASA is ordering three Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions III through V for $2.7 billion. The agency plans to order three additional Orion capsules in fiscal year 2022 for Artemis missions VI through VIII, at a total of $1.9 billion," NASA said.

NASA says its goal of sending two humans to the Lunar south pole in five years, as part of the Artemis program, depends on the successful completion and integration of three systems, the giant SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, the Orion crew capsule and the ground control unit.

Related Topics

Man Houston September Women Billion

Recent Stories

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

1 minute ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

1 minute ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

1 minute ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 212,9 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.