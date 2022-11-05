Lockheed Martin Wins New $765Mln Contract to Sustain F-35 for US Forces - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Lockheed Martin Corporation has won a more than $765 million US Navy contract to support F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy, the US Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a not-to-exceed $765,158,560 ... contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The contract provides for site activation/hardware requirements in support of first aircraft arrival, initial operational capability and full operational capability milestone events, the release said.

This will "include site activation events, support equipment, pilot flight equipment, and post ejection survival training material, as well as contract management, planning and readiness reviews and associated non-recurring introduction to service activities," the release said.

The activities will be carried out in support of F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Defense Department participants and Foreign Military Sales customers, the release added.

More than half the work on the contract (52%) will be carried out in El Segundo, California with 44% at facilities in Orlando, Florida, according to the release.