UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins US Air Force Contract To Build 48 Anti-Ship Missiles - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins US Air Force Contract to Build 48 Anti-Ship Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $167 million US Air Force contract to manufacture 48 more long range anti-ship missiles, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control [of] Orlando, Florida has been awarded a $167,470,014...

contract for 48 long range anti-ship missiles and tooling and test equipment," the release said on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando, Florida over the next three years and is scheduled to be completed on April 6, 2023, the Defense Department said.

The contract will be administered out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, the Defense Department added.

Related Topics

Fire Orlando Florida April Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

1 hour ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

3 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.