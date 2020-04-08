Lockheed Martin Wins US Air Force Contract to Build 48 Anti-Ship Missiles - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $167 million US Air Force contract to manufacture 48 more long range anti-ship missiles, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control [of] Orlando, Florida has been awarded a $167,470,014...

contract for 48 long range anti-ship missiles and tooling and test equipment," the release said on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando, Florida over the next three years and is scheduled to be completed on April 6, 2023, the Defense Department said.

The contract will be administered out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, the Defense Department added.