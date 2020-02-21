WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business unit said it is building six more presidential helicopters for the US Navy.

"Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company will build six production VH-92A Presidential Helicopters under a contract from the US Navy," the release said on Thursday.

Sikorsky will begin deliveries of these six helicopters in 2022, the release added.

The US Navy is looking to replace the president's current helicopter, Marine One, with the VH-92A.