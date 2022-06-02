Lockheed Needs 5-10 Years of Revenue Commitment to Invest in Hypersonic Systems - CEO

Lockheed Martin requires at least five to ten years of revenue commitment in order to invest in a new hypersonic test cell, company CEO James Taiclet said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Lockheed Martin requires at least five to ten years of revenue commitment in order to invest in a new hypersonic test cell, company CEO James Taiclet said on Thursday.

"I'm willing to invest what it would take to build another hypersonic test cell, you know, in wind tunnel, so that we could accelerate our hypersonic programs. But I would need a minimum revenue commitment from five to ten years to go to Wall Street and finance that effectively. I can't get the commitment," Taiclet said during the 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

On May 14, the United States conducted a successful test of the air-launched rapid response weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The missile reached speeds of more than Mach 5, or 3,800 mph, after it had been released by a US Air Force B-52H aircraft.

In addition to the ARRW, Lockheed Martin is also working on two more hypersonic weapon systems: the conventional prompt strike (CPS) weapon and the long-range hypersonic weapon (LRHW).