Lockheed Wins $130Mln Deal To Extend Work On Missile Frigate AEGIS System - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won a more than $130 million US Navy modification contract to extend its engineering work on AEGIS missile combat systems on the new guided missile frigate USS Constellation, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems (of) Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $130,738,520 (contract) ...for the continued performance of engineering, development, and delivery of AEGIS Weapon System capabilities for FFG 62, and Coast Guard OPC3 Athena," the release stated on Thursday.

Almost all the work on the project will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (98%) over the next two years and is expected to be completed by March 2025, the Defense Department said.

The Constellation will be the lead ship of the Constellation Class of guided missile frigates. She will be 496 feet (151 meters) long with a speed of 30 miles per hour or 48 kilometers per hour and is expected to enter service in 2026.

