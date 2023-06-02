UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Wins $240Mln Contract To Develop AGM-158D Air-to-Surface Missile - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Lockheed Wins $240Mln Contract to Develop AGM-158D Air-to-Surface Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a $240 million US Air Force contract to develop the longer-range, stand-off air-to-surface AGM-158D missile, the US Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control (of) Orlando, Florida has been awarded a $240,000,002 ...contract for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile AGM-158D development, test, and integration," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Thursday.

Work on the project will be carried out in Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next 20 months and is expected to be completed by February 1, 2025, the release said.

The missile is expected to be able to engage targets more than 1,000 miles away, allowing operations in the Russian Arctic and part of Siberia, the release added.

Its delivery vehicles will not have to approach the borders of Russia or enter the affected area of the S-400 Triumph air defense system, according to the website GlobalSecurity.org.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles Orlando Florida February Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

3 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

4 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

4 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

5 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

5 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.