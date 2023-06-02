Lockheed Wins $240Mln Contract to Develop AGM-158D Air-to-Surface Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a $240 million US Air Force contract to develop the longer-range, stand-off air-to-surface AGM-158D missile, the US Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control (of) Orlando, Florida has been awarded a $240,000,002 ...contract for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile AGM-158D development, test, and integration," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Thursday.

Work on the project will be carried out in Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next 20 months and is expected to be completed by February 1, 2025, the release said.

The missile is expected to be able to engage targets more than 1,000 miles away, allowing operations in the Russian Arctic and part of Siberia, the release added.

Its delivery vehicles will not have to approach the borders of Russia or enter the affected area of the S-400 Triumph air defense system, according to the website GlobalSecurity.org.