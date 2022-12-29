UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Wins $527Mln Contract To Boost Air, Missile Defenses On Guam - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded a more than $527 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract to expand performance of the Aegis Weapon System to improve Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities on Guam, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $527,740,864 Missile Defense Agency contract to expand performance of the Aegis Weapon System to implement Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities on Guam," the department said a press release.

The company in Moorestown, New Jersey, received an undefinitized contract action (UCA) for the project, the Defense Department said.

"This UCA expands performance of the Aegis Weapon System to implement Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities into an Aegis Guam System," the release said.

The work on the project will be carried out over the next five years in Moorestown, New Jersey, with a scheduled completion date of December 31, 2027, according to the press release.

