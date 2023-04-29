WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $8.3 million contract to support South Korea's integration into the F-35 fighter jet program, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.

, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,372,760 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract," the release said on Friday.

The contract provides continued program management, logistics, sustainment, and system engineering support to South Korea for its integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the release said.

The Pentagon noted that work is expected to be complete in April 2026.

South Korea has 40 F-35A fighter jets in service and expects to acquire 20 more by 2028, according to media reports.