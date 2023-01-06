Lockheed Wins New $140Mln US Navy AEGIS Engineering Contract - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a new almost $140 million US Navy contract to provide engineering support and further software development for the AEGIS combat system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems (LM RMS) (of) Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $139,651,671... contract for AEGIS fielding and sustainment (F&S)," the release announced on Thursday.

The contract provides engineering support, software development, in-service maintenance, integration, logistics and fielding support for AEGIS combat system configurations already delivered or being delivered to the Navy, the Defense Department explained.

"This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $852,981,561," the release continued.

Almost all the work on the project will be carried out in Moorestown, New Jersey (96%) over the coming year and is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Defense Department said.