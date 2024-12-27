Open Menu

'Logical' That Fatigued Spurs Are Faltering - Postecoglou

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

'Logical' that fatigued Spurs are faltering - Postecoglou

Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou blamed an injury crisis for his side's poor form after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Spurs sit 11th in the Premier League after their ninth defeat in 18 games this season.

Postecoglou's men have fared better in other competitions as they have progressed to the League Cup semi-finals and are well on course to reach the Europa League knockout stage.

But those extra fixtures are putting a strain on a Spurs squad missing first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and centre-backs Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Anthony Elanga's first-half goal was enough to lift Forest into third under former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham enjoyed over 70 percent possession but failed to make it count at the City Ground.

"We are asking a lot of this group of players, a lot of these guys are playing every three days," said Postecoglou.

"It's only logical they are not going to be at their sharpest, but they are trying.

"A disappointing goal we conceded, but aside from that the boys worked hard and we tried to generate as many opportunities as we could considering the context of the game and how Forest play. We just couldn't get over the line."

Postecoglou's defensive options for Sunday's clash against Wolves were further depleted when Djed Spence was sent off in stoppage time.

And the club's only fit natural centre-back Radu Dragusin limped off late on.

"He (Dragusin) was a bit sore," added Postecoglou. "He hurt his ankle and said he couldn't continue so we'll have to wait and see."

Related Topics

Poor Van Nottingham Sunday From Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

20 minutes ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

20 minutes ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

35 minutes ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

41 minutes ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

41 minutes ago
 Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cab ..

Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables

41 minutes ago
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations i ..

UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

1 hour ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

1 hour ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World