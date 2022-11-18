Logistical Delays Hindering Construction of Icebreakers in Russia - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) There are difficulties in the construction and commissioning of icebreakers in Russia, including untimely deliveries due to sanctions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"A number of (faulty) systems have already been identified during the construction and commissioning of icebreakers ” there are those associated with late deliveries, a shortage of qualified personnel, and the need for additional funding. The problems are not new but have now escalated to a certain extent. And the backlog is really happening. It has not yet been overcome," Medvedev said at a council meeting on Russia's interests in the Arctic.

While the current fleet of Russian nuclear icebreakers is managing to fulfill its tasks, including two vessels launched in 2020-2021, half of them will be worn out and have to retire by 2026-2027, the official said.

"If they are not replaced by new modern vessels as soon as possible, we risk facing a shortage of icebreakers by 2030," he added.

This is a scenario that Russia cannot let happen, as already today the country is confronted by politicization of its presence in the Arctic and attempts to be pushed "somewhere from the central field to the periphery," Medvedev said.

He said two nuclear icebreakers for Project 22220, the Yakutia and Chukotka, will be commissioned in 2024 and 2026, but Russia is going to need both nuclear and non-nuclear icebreakers to effectively transport goods along the Northern Sea Route and fulfill other tasks in the Arctic, the official said.

Over the past few years, the construction of Russia's universal nuclear icebreakers within the framework of national Project 22220, which is necessary for the development of the Arctic, has been delayed. At first, the project was due to be commissioned in 2017, but following delays, it was launched in 2019.